Tue: TASE mixed as Elbit gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 2,731.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15% to 2,742.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 491.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 400.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 8.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.316% from Monday, at NIS 3.495/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.372% higher at NIS 3.991/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.33%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.07%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.22%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.78% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.81%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.76%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.01% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.36%.

