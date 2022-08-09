Tue: TASE mixed as Teva climb continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,989.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 2,041.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72% to 430.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 377.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 2.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.601% today from Monday, at NIS 3.307$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.189% lower at NIS 3.383/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 1.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.76% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.88%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.06% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.68% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.20%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.88% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN), which was relegated from the Tel Aviv 35 Index this week, fell 23.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.