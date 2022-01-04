Tue: TASE mixed as banks gain strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,999.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08%, to 2,085.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 553.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 398.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.065% from Monday, at NIS 3.094/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.524% lower at NIS 3.492/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.30%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT rose 2.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.82%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.67%.

