Tue: TASE mixed as banks gain strongly

4 Jan, 2022 19:10
Globes correspondent

The banks, Teva and ICL rose today while Ormat and NICE Systems led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,999.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08%, to 2,085.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 553.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 398.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.065% from Monday, at NIS 3.094/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.524% lower at NIS 3.492/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.30%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT rose 2.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.82%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

