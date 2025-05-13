Tue: TASE mixed as rally stalls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today as the recent rally continued to stall. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21% to 2,630.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02% to 2,664.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.10% to 468.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 400.41 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.874% from Monday, at NIS 3.576/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.997% higher at NIS 3.973/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.48% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.84%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, clawing back some of yesterday's sharp losses. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.88%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.25% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.95%, as foreign airlines continue to cancel flights to Israel and extend their suspensions of Ben Gurion airport operations.

