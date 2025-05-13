search
Tue: TASE mixed as rally stalls

13 May, 2025 19:09
Elbit Systems recovered some of the ground lost yesterday as Camtek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today as the recent rally continued to stall. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21% to 2,630.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02% to 2,664.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.10% to 468.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 400.41 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.874% from Monday, at NIS 3.576/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.997% higher at NIS 3.973/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.48% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.84%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, clawing back some of yesterday's sharp losses. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.88%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.25% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.95%, as foreign airlines continue to cancel flights to Israel and extend their suspensions of Ben Gurion airport operations.

