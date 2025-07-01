Tue: TASE opens July mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40% to 2,946.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 3,025.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 408.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 408.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.37 billion in equities and NIS 6.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.089% from Monday, at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.571% higher at NIS 3.978/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.51%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.46%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.51% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.38% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.41%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.67% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.43% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.43%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.30%.

