search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE opens July mixed

1 Jul, 2025 19:33
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energy stocks OPCE and Enlight led the gains today as Camtek and Nova fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40% to 2,946.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 3,025.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 408.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 408.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.37 billion in equities and NIS 6.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.089% from Monday, at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.571% higher at NIS 3.978/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.51%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.46%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.51% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.38% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.41%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.67% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.43% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.43%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018