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Tue: TASE reopens higher led by Nice

22 Sep, 2026 19:02

Nice and Tower rose sharply as the market reopened after the Yom Kippur holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened today after the Yom Kippur holiday with modest gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 4,307.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 4,173.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95% to 629.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 430.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was 0.363% lower than Thursday, at NIS 3.017/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.509% lower at NIS 3.458/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.65% while the Banks Index fell 1.03%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 9.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.83%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.28% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.34%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.35% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.20%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.85%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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