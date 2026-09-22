Tue: TASE reopens higher led by Nice

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened today after the Yom Kippur holiday with modest gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 4,307.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 4,173.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95% to 629.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 430.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was 0.363% lower than Thursday, at NIS 3.017/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.509% lower at NIS 3.458/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.65% while the Banks Index fell 1.03%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 9.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.83%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.28% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.34%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.35% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.20%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.85%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2026.

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