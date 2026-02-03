search
Tue: TASE rally strengthens

3 Feb, 2026 18:26
The market broke new records today led by Teva, OPC Energy and insurance stocks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.74% to 4,119.81 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.65% to 4,106.97; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 714.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.60% to 714.02 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.419% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.088/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.033% lower, at NIS 3.641/€.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 7.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 5.81%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.89%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.35% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.09%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.17%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.26%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.06% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.92%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.61%.

