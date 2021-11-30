Tue: TASE resumes falls amid Omicron alarm

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,863.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,954.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87% to 547.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 397.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.95 billion in equities and NIS 5.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.158% from Monday, at NIS 3.162/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.744% higher at NIS 3.590/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.74%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.61%, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.03% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.08%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.84% after reporting its third quarter financial results.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 1.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI) rose 1.37%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.62%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.