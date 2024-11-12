Tue: TASE resumes record-breaking rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96% to 2,297.86 points, another new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86% to 2,295.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 432.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 388.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 5.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.429% from Monday, at NIS 3.749/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% lower at NIS 3.98/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.73%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.1%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.37% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.98%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.03%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.29% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.2%.

