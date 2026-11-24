The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86% to 3,847.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57% to 3,747.40 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70% to 570.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 424.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.37 billion in equities and NIS 8.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.345/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.063% lower, at NIS 3.663/€.

On the market, the losses were led by the Technology Index, which fell 1.08% while the Biomed Index rose 3.09% and the Insurance Index rose 0.68%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.83% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.49%.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.92% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.51%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.36% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.66%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.72% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.66%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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