Tue: TASE slides as chip stock selloff continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.81% to 4,086.59 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.76% to 4,023.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.25% to 667.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 427.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.42 billion in equities and NIS 4.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.592% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.058/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.431% higher, at NIS 3.476/€.

On the market, the Energy Index fell 3% and the Technology Index fell 2.5%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 8.75% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.78% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.89%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.58% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.49%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 7.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.57%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.88% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2026.

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