Tue: TASE slips in late trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after being in positive territory for most of the session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,828.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,858.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43% to 362.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 371.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.207% from Monday, at NIS 3.373/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.402% lower at NIS 3.663/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.09%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.60%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.20% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.76%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index for the third consecutive session. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.39%, <href="http://www.elbit.co.il" target="new">Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.50% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.11% and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.39%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2023.

