Tue: TASE slips in late trading

24 Jan, 2023 18:38
ICL and Teva lost ground today as NICE Systems and the banks led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after being in positive territory for most of the session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,828.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,858.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43% to 362.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 371.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.207% from Monday, at NIS 3.373/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.402% lower at NIS 3.663/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.09%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.60%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.20% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.76%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index for the third consecutive session. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.39%, <href="http://www.elbit.co.il" target="new">Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.50% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.85%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.11% and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.39%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

