Tue: TASE stays positive

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,336.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,366.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.30%, to 474.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 356.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.378% down from Monday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.230% lower at NIS 4.071/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.38% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.68%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.62% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.67%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.14% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.48%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.31%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020