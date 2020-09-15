search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE stays positive

15 Sep, 2020 18:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Harel and Shufersal led the market higher today but the big banks lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,336.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,366.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.30%, to 474.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 356.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.378% down from Monday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.230% lower at NIS 4.071/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.38% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.68%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.62% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.67%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.14% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.48%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.31%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018