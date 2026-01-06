Tue: TASE surge continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.86% to 3,845.39 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.55% to 3,8980.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.48% to 675.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 424.03 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.44 billion in equities and NIS 8.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.164/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.458% higher, at NIS 3.705/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 10.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.02% after signing another $150 million European contract today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.80%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.83% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.64%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.48% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.13%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.55% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.09%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 1.06%, and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.14%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) jumped 17% on a deal to provide data center services to Nebius.

