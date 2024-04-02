Tue: TASE tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.69%, to 1,972.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.53% to 2,007.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.45% to 429.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 379.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.928% from Monday, at NIS 3.697/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% higher at NIS 3.972/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.89%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.64% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.46% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.69%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL), which rose 2.22% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) which rose 0.39% were the only two stocks to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.