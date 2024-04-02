search
Tue: TASE tumbles

2 Apr, 2024 19:09
The banks fell as Harel and Strauss were the only two stocks on the TA 35 Index to gain today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.69%, to 1,972.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.53% to 2,007.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.45% to 429.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 379.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.928% from Monday, at NIS 3.697/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% higher at NIS 3.972/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.89%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.64% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.46% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.69%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL), which rose 2.22% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) which rose 0.39% were the only two stocks to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2024.

