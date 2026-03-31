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Tue: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 13% in Q1

31 Mar, 2026 18:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Shufersal led the sharp gains on the market today after publishing 2025 results. The market reopens Friday after the first Passover holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90% to 4,099.01 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90% to 4,016.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 666.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 420.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.97 billion in equities and NIS 6.38 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 13% in the first quarter of 2026 and was virtually unchanged in March. The market will reopen Friday after the first Passover holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.158% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.165/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.176% lower, at NIS 3.636/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.94%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 14.83% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing its 2025 results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.46% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 6%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.53%. and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 0.65%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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