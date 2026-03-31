Tue: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 13% in Q1

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90% to 4,099.01 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90% to 4,016.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 666.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 420.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.97 billion in equities and NIS 6.38 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 13% in the first quarter of 2026 and was virtually unchanged in March. The market will reopen Friday after the first Passover holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.158% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.165/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.176% lower, at NIS 3.636/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.94%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 14.83% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing its 2025 results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.46% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 6%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.53%. and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 0.65%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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