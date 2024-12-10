Tue: Teva bucks TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 2,352.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32% to 2,400.69 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 442.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 394.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.58 billion in equities and NIS 4.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.393% from Monday, at NIS 3.579/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% higher at NIS 3.769/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.93%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.56%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.58% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.79%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.90% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.91%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.64%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.22%.

