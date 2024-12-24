Tue: Teva keeps rising, Next Vision jumps

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 2,402.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 2,434.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71%, to 446.80 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 388.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 3.6630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.8110.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.51%. Teva rose 2.30%; Azrieli Group rose 2.77%; Bank Leumi fell 1.05%; and Delek Group rose 3.20%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 9.54% after announcing a $17 million order; Enlight, up 4.88%; Energean, up 4.53%; Nova, up 4.30%; and El Al, up 4.20%. Shikun & Binui fell 4.47%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.16%, and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 4.01%.

