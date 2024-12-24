search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva keeps rising, Next Vision jumps

24 Dec, 2024 20:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose today despite weakness in the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 2,402.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 2,434.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71%, to 446.80 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 388.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 3.6630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.8110.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.51%. Teva rose 2.30%; Azrieli Group rose 2.77%; Bank Leumi fell 1.05%; and Delek Group rose 3.20%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 9.54% after announcing a $17 million order; Enlight, up 4.88%; Energean, up 4.53%; Nova, up 4.30%; and El Al, up 4.20%. Shikun & Binui fell 4.47%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.16%, and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 4.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018