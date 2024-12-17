Tue: Teva soars as TA 35 hits new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.01% to 2,367.99 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82% to 2,410.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 439.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 395.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.194% from Monday, at NIS 3.601/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.156% lower at NIS 3.779/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, rising 19.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing positive trial results. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.05%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.20%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.41%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.85%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.32% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.