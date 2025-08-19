Tue: Tower leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 3,003.79 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 3,069.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 545.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.1% to 411.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.295% lower than Monday, at NIS 3.380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% lower, at NIS 3.950/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 9.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.99%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.88% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.08% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.47%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.90%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.59% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

