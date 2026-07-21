Tue: Tower leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39% to 4,193.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.17% to 4,129.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1% to 679.98 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 428.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.20 billion in equities and NIS 7.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.033% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 1.6% the Defense Index rose 3.1% and the Oil & Gas Index rose 1.4%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.80% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.61%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.43%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.37% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.50%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after the Electricity Authority announced yesterday a halt in permits for new data centers. Mega Or fell 6% yesterday. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.91% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2026.

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