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Tue: Tower leads TASE gains

21 Jul, 2026 19:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Camtek led the gains today as Mega Or continued its sharp fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39% to 4,193.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.17% to 4,129.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1% to 679.98 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 428.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.20 billion in equities and NIS 7.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.033% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 1.6% the Defense Index rose 3.1% and the Oil & Gas Index rose 1.4%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.80% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.61%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.43%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.37% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.50%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after the Electricity Authority announced yesterday a halt in permits for new data centers. Mega Or fell 6% yesterday. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.91% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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