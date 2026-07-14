Tue: Tower jumps, banks weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69%, to 4,086.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45%, to 4,022.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 657.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 428.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.35 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.43%, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 2.35%, and the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 2.22%. The Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 2.53%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.02%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% lower, at NIS 3.0150/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.63% lower, at NIS 3.4355/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and closed 8.41% higher, after being up by more than 15% in mid-session, following the announcement of expansion of its production capacity in Japan with support from the Japanese government and upgrading of its financial model for revenue and profit in 2028. Enlight rose 5.93%; Bank Leumi fell 0.57%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.33%; and Nova rose 2.94%.

Besides Tower and Enlight, notable advancers today were Rimon, up 10.01%; Doral Energy, up 6.05%; and Camtek, up 5.46%. Opko Health fell 8.54%, Argo Properties fell 4.87%, Ackerstein fell 4.27%, and Isracard fell 3.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2026.

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