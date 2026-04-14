Tue: Truce talks optimism pushes TASE to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today amid optimism on US-Iran talks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.55% to a record 4,450.82 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.45% to 4,335.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.97% to 686.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 423.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.70 billion in equities and NIS 7.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.275% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.019/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.436% lower, at NIS 3.562/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.79%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.27%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 6.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.79% and Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 5.78%.Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.17%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.94%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.52% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.19%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.42% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2026.

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