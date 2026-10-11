Two Israeli hotels listed among best in Middle East

Two Israeli hotels have been ranked among the best hotels in the Middle East for 2026 by international tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler. The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, which opened in 2022, is in eleventh place, while The Norman, which opened in 2014, is ranked twelfth. The list includes hotels in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Number one in the rankings is The Lana in Dubai.

Yaron Liberman, general manager of The Norman, said, "To be included in Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the leading hotels in the Middle East alongside some of the most prestigious and admired hotels in the world is a great honor for us and significant recognition for the work of the whole staff. In a period in which the hotel industry in Israel is coping with unprecedented challenges, we are proud to continue to represent Israel in the international arena."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2026.

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