US airline returns to Israel

After a period in which many foreign airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv, following the hit close to Ben Gurion Airport by a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on May 4, Delta Airlines has announced that it will resume its daily flights between Tel and New York today.

Delta Airlines said in a statement: "The decision to resume the flights, which were temporarily suspended because of the continuing security situation in the region, was made after a comprehensive risk assessment by the airline. Delta continues to monitor developments in the security arena continually, and carries out operational assessments in accordance with security guidelines and intelligence reports."

Meanwhile, other airlines are not rushing to return to Israel. Yesterday, for example, Michael O’Leary, CEO of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, told analysts that he was "beginning to lose patience" over the security disruptions at Ben Gurion airport. "If they’re going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we’d be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe," he said.

