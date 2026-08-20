Cancer treatment co UroGen invests $7m in Israel’s IntraGel

Israeli-US drug development company UroGen Pharma (Nasdaq: URGN), which develops and markets treatment for urological cancers and is currently traded on Wall Street with a market cap of $2.4 billion, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Israeli injectables developer IntraGel Therapeutics.

UroGen will invest $7 million in IntraGel including $4 million immediately and another $3 million according to nearby milestones, as part of a financing round that the company is currently raising. If the product succeeds in Phase II trials, which will soon begin, UroGen will exercise an option to continue development and market the treatment if it successfully receives approval in exchange for additional milestone payments and royalties.

UroGen's existing products are also based on a gel that allows for the delayed release of drugs into the urinary system, but the advantage of InraGel's product is that it can be injected and is biodegradable inside the body, compared with UroGen's gel, which after releasing the drug is washed out by urine.

Therefore, UroGen's gel is suitable for tumors in open places, such as the urinary tract and digestive system, while InraGel's is also suitable for treating various types of solid tumors, and could allow UroGen to expand its market. TUroGen has reported revenue of about $100 million per year from its first product, Jelmyto, and in the last quarter recorded revenue of $50 million from Zusduri, which was launched this year. UroGen has about 250-300 employees, including 45 Israel.

IntraGel cofounder and CEO Peter Siman said, "UroGen's leadership in localized oncology therapies and commercial-stage experience make them an ideal collaborator to help advance the SRGel platform and accelerate the development of TumoCure. We see this collaboration as an important validation of our SRGel platform and the clinical potential of our lead investigational product, TumoCure, while creating a strong pathway to accelerate development across multiple oncology indications."

UroGen CEO Liz Barrett added, "This agreement represent an important step in expanding UroGen's oncology pipeline and our technological capabilities. IntraGel's biodegradable, sustained-release technology complements our expertise in local drug delivery while creating significant optionality for future innovation. Beyond the opportunity to advance TumoCure, we believe the SRGel platform could potentially enable multiple therapeutic approaches across a range of solid tumors and provide a foundation for new product opportunities over time."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

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