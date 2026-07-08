Wed: Banks again buck market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 4,087.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 4,052.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.71% to 667.38 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 427.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.44 billion in equities and NIS 7.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.495% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.044/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.471/€.

On the market, the Banks Index again bucked the market, rising 1.4%, while the Insurance Index fell 1.7%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.01% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.76%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.97%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.60% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.14%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.27% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.96%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.13% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2026.

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