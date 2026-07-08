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Wed: Banks again buck market

8 Jul, 2026 19:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks again rose today as Delek and Teva led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 4,087.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 4,052.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.71% to 667.38 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 427.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.44 billion in equities and NIS 7.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.495% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.044/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.471/€.

On the market, the Banks Index again bucked the market, rising 1.4%, while the Insurance Index fell 1.7%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.01% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.76%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.97%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.60% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.14%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.27% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.96%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.13% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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