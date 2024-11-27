Wed: Banks lead falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15%, to 2,276.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96%, to 2,306.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 424.43 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 385.56 points. Turnover was NIS 2.62 billion in equities and NIS 7.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.3% higher, at NIS 3.6540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.8475/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.10%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.55%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.22%; Discount Bank fell 1.33%; and Teva rose 0.70%.

Notable advancers today were Telsys, up 6.99%; Opko Health, up 4.57%; Blue Square, up 4.00%; and Isrotel, up 3.39%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 8.63%; Nova fell 4.00%; and Carasso fell 3.90%.

