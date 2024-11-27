search
Wed: Banks lead falls

27 Nov, 2024 19:21
Weakness in the banks depressed the main indices, with Bet Shemesh Engines another notable decliner.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15%, to 2,276.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96%, to 2,306.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 424.43 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 385.56 points. Turnover was NIS 2.62 billion in equities and NIS 7.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.3% higher, at NIS 3.6540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.8475/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.10%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.55%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.22%; Discount Bank fell 1.33%; and Teva rose 0.70%.

Notable advancers today were Telsys, up 6.99%; Opko Health, up 4.57%; Blue Square, up 4.00%; and Isrotel, up 3.39%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 8.63%; Nova fell 4.00%; and Carasso fell 3.90%.

