Wed: Banks lead market losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74% to 2,439.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80% to 2,480.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.27% to 470.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 396.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.73 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.993% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.289% lower at NIS 3.764/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.43% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.88%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.49%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.77% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.80%. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2025.

