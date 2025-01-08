search
Wed: Banks lead market losses

8 Jan, 2025 18:37
The banks and real estate stocks led the declines today as Teva and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74% to 2,439.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80% to 2,480.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.27% to 470.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 396.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.73 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.993% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.289% lower at NIS 3.764/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.43% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.88%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.49%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.77% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.80%. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.32%.

