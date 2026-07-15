Wed: Banks lead sharp TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.69% to 4,196.09 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.61% to 4,127.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.01% to 672.92 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 428.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.32 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.663% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 2.995/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.460% lower, at NIS 3.42/€.

On the market, the Banks Index rose 5.2% in a sharp correction.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 5.50% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.67%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 5.64% Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.5% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 4.5%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 6.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.49%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.60%.

Only two stocks fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2026.

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