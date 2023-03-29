Wed: Banks lead steep TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.63%, to 1,732.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.75%, to 1,720.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 331.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 363.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.905% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.566/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.087% higher at NIS 3.867/€.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) again led the market today, rising 2.93 on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise, after a bid by BP and ADNOC to buy 50% of the company at a huge premium saw the stock rise 36.68% yesterday. Parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.45%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE rose 1.09%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.52%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.74%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.19% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.30%.

