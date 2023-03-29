search
Wed: Banks lead steep TASE losses

29 Mar, 2023 18:28
Globes correspondent

Banks and real estate stocks led the declines today while energy stocks bucked the TASE led by NewMed.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.63%, to 1,732.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.75%, to 1,720.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 331.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 363.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.905% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.566/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.087% higher at NIS 3.867/€.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) again led the market today, rising 2.93 on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise, after a bid by BP and ADNOC to buy 50% of the company at a huge premium saw the stock rise 36.68% yesterday. Parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.45%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE rose 1.09%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.52%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.74%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.19% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

