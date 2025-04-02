search
Wed: Banks lead strong TASE gains

2 Apr, 2025 18:57
Delek, Nova and the banks led the market higher today but Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53% to 2,463.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.63% to 2,502.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.36% to 442.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 397.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.162% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.699/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% lower at NIS 3.992/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.34%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 4.37%, and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, along with Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI), which also rose 4.51%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.13% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.91%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

