search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Banks lead strong TASE rebound

26 Jan, 2022 20:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Nova led the market recovery today but Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.23%, to 1,937.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.34%, to 2,033.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.26% to 485.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 391.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.220% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.176/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.150% lower at NIS 3.583/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 3.65% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.22%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.71%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.71%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.46%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.56%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.22%, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.71% and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:) rose 5.08% after reporting a big contract to lay a new fiber optic infrastructure connecting the West with Asia.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018