Wed: Banks lead strong TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.23%, to 1,937.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.34%, to 2,033.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.26% to 485.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 391.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.220% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.176/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.150% lower at NIS 3.583/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 3.65% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.22%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.71%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.71%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.46%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.56%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.22%, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.71% and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:) rose 5.08% after reporting a big contract to lay a new fiber optic infrastructure connecting the West with Asia.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.