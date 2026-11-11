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Front > TASE report

Wed: Bezeq bucks market

11 Nov, 2026 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks, Enlight and the TASE stock itself led the market lower while Bezeq led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02% to 4,058.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64% to 3,952 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 595.92 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 426.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.348% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.172/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.378% lower, at NIS 3.533/€.

On the market the Insurance Index fell 2.11%, but the Communications and IT Index rose 1.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.93%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.34% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.39%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 6.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 4.09%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 9.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.60% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.56%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.82% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.86%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.96% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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