Wed: Bezeq bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02% to 4,058.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64% to 3,952 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 595.92 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 426.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.348% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.172/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.378% lower, at NIS 3.533/€.

On the market the Insurance Index fell 2.11%, but the Communications and IT Index rose 1.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.93%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.34% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.39%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 6.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 4.09%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 9.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.60% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.56%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.82% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.86%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.96% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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