Wed: Big banks, Bezeq boost market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,585.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,641.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06%, to 564.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 370.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.791% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.134/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.716% lower, at NIS 3.813/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 9.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.46%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.75%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.70%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.79%, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE:ENOG) fell 2.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.36%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.65% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.19%.

