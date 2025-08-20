search
Wed: Chip cos drag TASE down

20 Aug, 2025 19:10
Tower, Nova and Camtek led the TASE lower today as Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.95% to 2,975.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.87% to 3,006.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.58% to 536.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 410.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.592% higher than Tuesday, at NIS 3.400/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.314% higher, at NIS 3.962/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 9.01% yesterday. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.24% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.97%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.33%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.49% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.42%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing strong Q2 results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.47%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.68%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.50%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Beit Shemesh Engines (TASE: BSEN) fell 4.26%.

