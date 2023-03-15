Wed: Credit Suisse crisis spooks TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as global markets fell on new of Credit Suisse's woes. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.84%, to 1,723.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.62%, to 1,711.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 328.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 328.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.28 billion in equities and NIS 4.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.386% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.641/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.993% lower at NIS 3.858/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.82%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.83%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 8.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing that it is raising $300 million on the NYSE at a discount. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 7.08% and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 4.21%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.03% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.44%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.19%.

