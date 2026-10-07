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Wed: Defense stocks again leads falls

7 Oct, 2026 20:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NextVision's steep slide continued today, while the insurance and technology sectors were also weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.44%, to 4,096.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.38%, to 3,932.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.15%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 426.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.02 billion in equities and NIS 6.63 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 4.35%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 4.32%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 3.54%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.0740/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.4361/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.82%. Bank Leumi fell 1.64%; NextVision fell a further 11.39% after falling by over 12% yesterday; and Tower Semiconductor fell 6.11%.

Notable advancers today were Danya Cebus, up 3.45%; Cellcom, up 2.57%; OPC Energy, up 2.56%; and Gilat Satellite Systems, up 2.46%. Priortech fell 11.37%, Opko Health fell 9.00%, Camtek fell 7.58%, and WeSure Global Tech fell 6.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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