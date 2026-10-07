Wed: Defense stocks again leads falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.44%, to 4,096.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.38%, to 3,932.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.15%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 426.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.02 billion in equities and NIS 6.63 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 4.35%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 4.32%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 3.54%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.0740/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.4361/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.82%. Bank Leumi fell 1.64%; NextVision fell a further 11.39% after falling by over 12% yesterday; and Tower Semiconductor fell 6.11%.

Notable advancers today were Danya Cebus, up 3.45%; Cellcom, up 2.57%; OPC Energy, up 2.56%; and Gilat Satellite Systems, up 2.46%. Priortech fell 11.37%, Opko Health fell 9.00%, Camtek fell 7.58%, and WeSure Global Tech fell 6.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2026.

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