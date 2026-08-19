Wed: Delek up sharply on strong Q2 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 4,167.91 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 4,039.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 624.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 428.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.033% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.985/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.266% higher, at NIS 3.466/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 3.05% while the Banking Index rose 0.56%, and the Real Estate Index rose 2.35%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.80%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.20%.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 6.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 5.58% after posting strong second quarter results and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.17%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 7.08% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 4.62%. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 5.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2026.

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