The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34% to 3,964.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58% to 3,846.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 575.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.38% to 424.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.59 billion in equities and NIS 6.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.462% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.261/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.207% higher, at NIS 3.576/€.

On the market the Banking Index fell 2.19%, but the Biomed Index rose 1.07%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting a big fall in profit. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.85%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.31%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.99% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.62% after reporting its third quarter results.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 7.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.87%, and Migdal Insurance (TASE: MGDL) rose 4.29% after posting strong third quarter results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.31% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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