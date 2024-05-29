Wed: El Al declines despite record results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 2,000.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 1,989.86 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 433.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.33% to 376.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 7.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.517% from Friday, at NIS 3.694/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.198% higher at NIS 4.006/€.

On the market, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.64% today despite reporting the strongest-ever quarterly results in the company's history. NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.47% and Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 8.54% after announcing it had sold its 7-Eleven stores.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.01%. The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reportring strong first quarter results.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.18%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.44% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.92%. Energix Renewable Energy Systems (TASE: ENRG) for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

