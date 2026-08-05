Wed: El Al soars as market falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66% to 4,117.47 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68% to 4,023.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29% to 654.95 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 428.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.09 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate fell 0.957% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.001/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.685% lower, at NIS 3.466/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.22% and the Banking Index fell 1.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.59%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.02%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.83% despite reporting strong Q2 results and OPCE Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 4.76%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.36% after reporting its second quarter results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 1.55%. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) rose 4.63% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.77%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 15.06%, after publishing strong second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2026.

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