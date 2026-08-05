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Wed: El Al soars as market falls

5 Aug, 2026 19:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

El Al rose sharply on strong second quarter results as Nice fell despite good financials.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66% to 4,117.47 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68% to 4,023.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29% to 654.95 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 428.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.09 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate fell 0.957% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.001/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.685% lower, at NIS 3.466/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.22% and the Banking Index fell 1.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.59%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.02%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.83% despite reporting strong Q2 results and OPCE Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 4.76%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.36% after reporting its second quarter results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 1.55%. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) rose 4.63% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.77%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 15.06%, after publishing strong second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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