Wed: Elbit continues strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 3,845.78 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 3,893.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65% to 679.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 424.49 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.41 billion in equities and NIS 4.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.348% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.175/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.154% higher, at NIS 3.710/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.90% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.44% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.31%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.86% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.46%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 6.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.45%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.2% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.