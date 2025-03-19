Wed: Electreon plunges

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,504.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.93%, to 2,540.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94%, to 460.30 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 392.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.6710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at 4.0056/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 1.40%. Bank Leumi rose 0.10%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.52%; Discount Bank fell 1.40%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.17%.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 4.21%; Shikun & Binui, up 3.25%; and Nice, up 2.86%. Electreon’s slide continues, as it fell 11.71% after falling 15% yesterday. The reason for the slide is apparently the announcement by Chinese electric car company BYD of a breakthrough new battery that is chargeable within five minutes for a range of 400 kilometers. Migdal Insurance fell 7.47%, Bet Shemesh Engines fell 6.85%, Israel Shipyards fell 5.62%, and Property & Building fell 5%.

