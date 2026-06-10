Wed: Enlight leads continued TASE declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued to fall today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86% to 4,196.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.23% to 4,139.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.84% to 681.43 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 425.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.191% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.973/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.041% higher, at NIS 3.435/€.

All the sector indices fell today except the Oil & Gas Index, which rose 2.5%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE KEN) fell 5.36%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 4.72% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.65%

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.41% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.91%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 5.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.20% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.11%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.78%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.65% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2026.

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