Wed: Enlight lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16% to 4,150.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 4,074.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 664.03 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 426.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.27 billion in equities and NIS 7.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.033% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.992/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.542% lower, at NIS 3.393/€.

On the market, the gains were led by the Biomed Index, which rose 5.8% and the Insurance Index, which rose 2.80%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, gaining 1.26% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.17% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.64%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.22% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 4%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.41% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.96%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2026.

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