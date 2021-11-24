Wed: Global market falls dent TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,885.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,975.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 556.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 396.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.865% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.168/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.526% higher at NIS 3.552/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market rising 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.61%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.61% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.34%, after reporting strong third quarter financial results.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.63% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.40%.Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.67%.

