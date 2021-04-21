Wed: Hapoalim drags TASE down on Arison selloff

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,630.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,692.91 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 574.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 377.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.123% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.256/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.255% down, at NIS 3.911/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 3.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after Shari Arison sold a stake at a discount. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.39%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.45%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.71% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.22%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.25% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 0.39%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.22%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 21, 2021

