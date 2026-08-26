Wed: Harel gains on impressive results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11% to 4,145.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 4,042.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 621.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 428.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.469% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 2.992/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.399% lower, at NIS 3.469/€.

On the market, the Biomed Index rose 2% and the Insurance Index also rose 2%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.14% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. rose 0.80%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.53%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 1.97% after posting strong second quarter results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.93% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.05%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.21% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.23%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.45%Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.94% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2026.

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