Wed: ICL boosts TASE

24 Dec, 2025 19:03
ICL and parent company Israel Corp. Led the gains today while the banks were again in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 3,719.65 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35% to 3,740.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 626.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 420.12 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.157% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.186/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.242% lower, at NIS 3.757/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.20%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.97% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.47%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 1.93%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.71% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. rose 1.81%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.52% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.23%.

