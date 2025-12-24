Wed: ICL boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 3,719.65 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35% to 3,740.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 626.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 420.12 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.157% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.186/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.242% lower, at NIS 3.757/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.20%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.97% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.47%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 1.93%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.71% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. rose 1.81%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.52% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.23%.

